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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DHP India standalone net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

DHP India standalone net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 19.26 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 3.07% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 19.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.2617.83 8 OPM %37.9029.00 -PBDT7.137.01 2 PBT6.316.12 3 NP4.704.56 3

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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