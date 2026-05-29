Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales decline 69.86% to Rs 8.32 crore

Net loss of Dhruv Consultancy Services reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.86% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.92% to Rs 42.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.3227.60 -70 42.90101.96 -58 OPM %-104.4515.65 --76.9514.14 - PBDT-8.664.42 PL -33.4513.73 PL PBT-9.683.23 PL -37.809.19 PL NP-0.072.04 PL -28.486.95 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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