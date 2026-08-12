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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net loss of Dhruv Consultancy Services reported to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.5521.04 -26 OPM %-23.2815.30 -PBDT-3.763.16 PL PBT-4.492.10 PL NP-4.761.60 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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