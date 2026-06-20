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Dhruva Capital Services launches NeoMoney on Google Play Store

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Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
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Dhruva Capital Services announced the official launch of its digital lending platform, NeoMoney, on the Google Play Store.

NeoMoney is a technology-enabled digital lending application developed to provide eligible customers with a seamless, secure and fully digital borrowing experience. The platform facilitates end-to-end digital loan processing, including customer onboarding, verification, loan application, approval, disbursement and repayment management through a user-friendly interface.

The successful publication of NeoMoney on the Google Play Store represents a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment towards enhancing financial inclusion through technology-driven financial services. The application has successfully completed Google's review and compliance requirements and is now available for download by the public.

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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