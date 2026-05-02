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Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 75.51% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net Loss of Dhruva Capital Services reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.51% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.01% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.860.49 76 3.112.13 46 OPM %52.3387.76 -62.0669.01 - PBDT0.640.43 49 3.361.73 94 PBT0.490.41 20 2.921.70 72 NP-0.81-2.11 62 1.62-1.11 LP

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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