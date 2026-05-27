Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.96% to Rs 53.21 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 58.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.96% to Rs 53.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.19% to Rs 17.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 360.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 459.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.