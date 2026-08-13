Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 68.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 85.13 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries declined 68.50% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 85.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.13114.98 -26 OPM %23.8020.92 -PBDT16.1121.27 -24 PBT11.2416.01 -30 NP4.5214.35 -69
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