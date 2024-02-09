Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales115.3391.09 27 OPM %-32.583.83 -PBDT-39.727.50 PL PBT-45.142.78 PL NP-44.329.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Lykis consolidated net profit declines 74.09% in the December 2023 quarter

AgTech Revolution: The Integration of Smart Farming Technologies for a Greener and Smarter Agricultural Landscape

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cultivating Sustainability: Raj-Shree Farms and Its Synergy with Mangofolks

MangoFolks by Konkan Estate: Pioneering Revolutionary UHDP Technology in Premium Mango Cultivation

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story