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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 144.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 144.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 44.85% to Rs 231.59 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 144.58% to Rs 174.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.85% to Rs 231.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales231.59159.88 45 OPM %39.3151.38 -PBDT232.42102.01 128 PBT226.0395.26 137 NP174.2971.26 145

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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