Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 47.10% to Rs 70.96 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 87.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.10% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.90% to Rs 90.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 371.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.96134.14 -47 371.75422.13 -12 OPM %-85.47-81.20 --16.634.16 - PBDT32.26-101.32 LP 138.43219.37 -37 PBT26.00-107.97 LP 112.71192.59 -41 NP24.36-87.03 LP 90.97144.16 -37

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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