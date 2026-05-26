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Dhunseri Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 53.02% to Rs 48.47 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 87.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.02% to Rs 48.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.96% to Rs 5.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.42% to Rs 263.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.47103.18 -53 263.70396.05 -33 OPM %-160.82-118.48 --34.98-6.15 - PBDT-62.34-110.72 44 26.8878.31 -66 PBT-62.76-111.48 44 24.8775.28 -67 NP-42.77-87.13 51 5.5060.82 -91

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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