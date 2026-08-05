Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 14.37 croreNet Loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3712.25 17 OPM %2.71-32.33 -PBDT0.87-2.07 LP PBT-0.05-2.96 98 NP-0.10-2.81 96
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