Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 32-cr order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Diamond Power Infrastructure said it has received an order from Tata Power Renewable Energy for the supply of 869 km of AL-59 Eco Conductors.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 31.51 crore and is to be executed within four months from the date of the purchase order.

The company said none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 693% to Rs 49.72 crore on a 54.2% surge in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.