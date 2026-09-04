Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 76-cr order for supply of underground power cables

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received an order worth Rs 76.06 crore from a domestic private-sector EPC contractor engaged in power transmission projects.

The order is for the supply of 38/66 kV, 1-core, 630 sq. mm. aluminium conductor underground power cables for a 66 kV transmission project in Gujarat. Deliveries are scheduled to commence upon manufacturing clearance at a rate of around 50 km per month, in line with project requirements.

The order is on a variable-price basis, with final realisation to be determined as per the applicable price variation formula.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.