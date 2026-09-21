Diamond Power Infra gains after securing power cables supply order worth Rs 116 crore

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 1.05% to Rs 371 after the company announced that it has secured orders aggregating Rs 116.49 crore for the supply of 11 kV XLPE insulated medium voltage power cables.

The orders have been received directly from a Gujarat-based EPC contractor executing underground cabling projects for state power distribution companies in Gujarat.

The orders cover approximately 655 km of 11 kV three-core aluminium XLPE cables in sizes of 300, 240, 95 and 70 square millimeter, to be supplied for urban underground distribution projects in the Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad regions.

The cables will be manufactured at the companys integrated plant near Vadodara, which draws aluminium from DICABS own rod mills, and will be supplied in lots against manufacturing clearances, subject to utility-specified inspection and testing.

Kavish Shah, vice president, Diamond Power Infrastructure, said: Gujarats distribution utilities are taking large parts of their urban networks underground to improve reliability and resilience, and medium voltage cables are at the heart of that programme. Winning four orders in a single day for projects across Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad reflects the trust EPC contractors and utilities place in DICABS quality, testing standards and delivery. Diamond Power, marketed under the DICABS brand, manufactures low voltage (LV), medium voltage (MV), high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) power cables, aerial bunched cables, control cables and overhead conductors. Its products cater to power utilities, transmission and distribution companies, renewable-energy developers, EPC contractors and industrial customers in India and export markets.