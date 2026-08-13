Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 256.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 256.19% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.689.88301.8211.1610.2470.4027.4358.6920.1358.4516.41

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