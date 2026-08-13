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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 256.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 256.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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Sales rise 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 256.19% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales689.88301.82 129 OPM %11.1610.24 -PBDT70.4027.43 157 PBT58.6920.13 192 NP58.4516.41 256

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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