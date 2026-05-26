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Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 691.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 691.25% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 358.46% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.25% to Rs 1910.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1115.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales695.87333.81 108 1910.101115.39 71 OPM %11.164.12 -11.715.99 - PBDT70.3613.13 436 192.6554.69 252 PBT62.207.65 713 161.9434.41 371 NP60.617.66 691 158.1734.50 358

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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