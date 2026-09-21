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Diamond Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 116.49 cr

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Diamond Power Infrastructure has secured orders aggregating Rs 116.49 crore (including GST; Rs 98.72 crore excluding GST) for the supply of 11 kV XLPE insulated medium voltage power cables. The orders have been received directly from a Gujarat-based EPC contractor executing underground cabling projects for state power distribution companies in Gujarat.

The orders cover approximately 655 km of 11 kV three-core aluminium XLPE cables in sizes of 300, 240, 95 and 70 sq mm, to be supplied for urban underground distribution projects in the Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad regions. The cables will be manufactured at the Company's integrated plant near Vadodara, which draws aluminium from DICABS' own rod mills, and will be supplied in lots against manufacturing clearances, subject to utility-specified inspection and testing.

The orders are on a variable-price basis; the value stated is the base price set out in the orders, with final realisation linked to the applicable price-variation formula. Orders aggregating Rs 79.83 crore (including GST) are subject to receipt of the Letter of Award by the EPC contractor from the end utility.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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