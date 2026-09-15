From Adani Electricity Mumbai

Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL)has received a Letter of Award from Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) for the supply of additional medium voltage and low voltage underground power cables for the Mumbai distribution network.

The award is valued at Rs 179.43 crore inclusive of GST and covers approximately 871 kms of cable in aggregate 33 kV and 11 kV medium voltage cable together with associated 1.1 kV low voltage cable. Prices are inclusive of packing and forwarding and of freight and transit insurance. The formal purchase order is to be issued by the customer against this Letter of Award.