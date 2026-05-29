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Diana Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 7.62 crore

Net Loss of Diana Tea Company reported to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 88.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.629.56 -20 88.0770.82 24 OPM %-122.83-88.28 -4.71-5.18 - PBDT-9.43-8.56 -10 3.53-2.78 LP PBT-9.97-9.15 -9 1.49-4.83 LP NP-9.66-8.89 -9 1.75-4.58 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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