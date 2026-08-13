Diana Tea Company standalone net profit rises 232.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 26.18 croreNet profit of Diana Tea Company rose 232.53% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.1820.02 31 OPM %22.8812.44 -PBDT6.062.14 183 PBT5.521.66 233 NP5.521.66 233
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