DIC India standalone net profit rises 227.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 282.72 croreNet profit of DIC India rose 227.29% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 282.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales282.72225.80 25 OPM %7.944.15 -PBDT23.7410.39 128 PBT19.175.99 220 NP14.274.36 227
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