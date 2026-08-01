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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diensten Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Diensten Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 200.46% to Rs 58.92 crore

Net profit of Diensten Tech reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.46% to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.9219.61 200 OPM %5.303.93 -PBDT2.50-0.03 LP PBT1.75-0.73 LP NP1.30-0.54 LP

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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