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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 110.11 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 36.26% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.1180.67 36 OPM %12.8513.12 -PBDT22.0117.13 28 PBT20.1415.50 30 NP16.6112.19 36

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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