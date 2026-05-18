Diffusion Engineers gains after PAT rises nearly 23% YoY in Q4

Diffusion Engineers added 3.41% to Rs 316.55 after the company reported 22.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.99 crore on a 38.1% increase in revenue to Rs 141.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 120.89 crore, up 37.8% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 21.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 17.4% from Rs 18.01 crore in Q4 FY25. Current tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 5.61 crore, up 18.4% YoY.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 50.32 crore (up 40.1% YoY) and Rs 406.63 crore (up 21.3% YoY), respectively.

Prashant Garg, chairman & managing director, Diffusion Engineers, said: "FY26 was a strong execution-led year for Diffusion Engineers Limited, marked by healthy revenue growth, improved profitability, and continued expansion across core industrial segments. The company benefited from sustained demand from sectors such as steel, mining, cement, railways, power and engineering where asset life enhancement solutions, maintenance and repair continue to gain increasing relevance. Backed by sustained order momentum across domestic and international markets, Diffusion Engineers' total order book stood at Rs. 1,741.09 million as on 31st March 2026 and Rs. 1,994.82 million as at 30th April 2026." Diffusion Engineers is amongst leading manufacturers of welding consumables, wear plates, wear parts, and heavy engineering equipment for core industries in India with nearly 40 years in the industry.