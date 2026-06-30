Diffusion Engineers rises after bagging Rs 26-cr order for power sector supplies

Diffusion Engineers rose 3.02% to Rs 428 after the company announced that it has received a domestic order worth about Rs 26.31 crore for the supply of RAPH rotor assembly for the power industry.

The order has been awarded by a domestic client and involves the supply of RAPH rotor assemblies. The delivery schedule will be staggered, with detailed timelines to be communicated by the customer. However, a minimum of three RAPH rotors is scheduled to be delivered on or before 31 March 2027.

The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order.