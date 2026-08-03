Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 123.30 croreNet Loss of Digicontent reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 123.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.30110.45 12 OPM %1.522.12 -PBDT0.03-0.11 LP PBT-1.86-2.08 11 NP-1.93-2.33 17
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