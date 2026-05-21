Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 9.68 crore

Net loss of Digidrive Distributors reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.98% to Rs 5.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 46.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.6810.44 -7 46.1549.78 -7 OPM %-18.90-7.09 --3.663.90 - PBDT-1.246.65 PL 8.8410.14 -13 PBT-1.416.55 PL 8.289.74 -15 NP-1.995.08 PL 5.387.91 -32

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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