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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DigiSpice Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2026 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 107.75 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies declined 5.40% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 107.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales107.75123.76 -13 OPM %7.955.17 -PBDT14.3111.28 27 PBT12.359.50 30 NP6.486.85 -5

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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