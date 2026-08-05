DigiSpice Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 107.75 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies declined 5.40% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 107.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.75123.767.955.1714.3111.2812.359.506.486.85

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