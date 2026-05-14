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DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 107.17 crore

Net profit of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 107.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 39.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 464.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales107.17116.81 -8 464.65448.48 4 OPM %1.100.59 -4.42-0.75 - PBDT8.126.04 34 43.1218.91 128 PBT6.284.44 41 35.1613.02 170 NP2.70-12.34 LP 18.97-39.14 LP

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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