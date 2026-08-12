Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 560.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.28% to Rs 2587.00 crore

Net loss of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 560.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 178.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.28% to Rs 2587.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4643.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2587.004643.0080.9489.53-449.001479.00-2221.00-293.00-560.00178.00

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