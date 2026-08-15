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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:28 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.32% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.32% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.1741.51 -27 OPM %7.765.06 -PBDT1.691.50 13 PBT1.191.08 10 NP0.890.81 10

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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