Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.32% to Rs 30.17 croreNet profit of Diligent Industries rose 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.32% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.1741.51 -27 OPM %7.765.06 -PBDT1.691.50 13 PBT1.191.08 10 NP0.890.81 10
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