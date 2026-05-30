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Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 71.38% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net loss of Diligent Media Corporation reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.38% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.64% to Rs 6.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.625.66 -71 6.5113.19 -51 OPM %8.6447.17 --41.948.72 - PBDT0.433.94 -89 -2.3314.00 PL PBT0.433.91 -89 -2.3713.87 PL NP-6.023.98 PL -8.8813.62 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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