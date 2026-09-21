Dilip Buildcon bags project for establishment of 400 KV Gis Solapur/ Paranda Switching Station

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for securing Development and Operation of Intra State Transmission System for Transmission of Electricity Through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for Establishment of 400 KV Gis Solapur/ Paranda Switching Station (Dist. Dharashiv), Maharashtra for a period of 35 years from Commercial Operation Date (COD) after Construction Period of 24 months.

The Project involves establishment of 400 KV Gis Solapur/ Paranda Switching Station (Dist. Dharashiv), to be executed on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.