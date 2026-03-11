Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,850-cr transmission project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has secured a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 1,850 crore from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) to develop a 400 kV substation at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines in Belagavi district, Karnataka.

The project covers the entire value chaindevelopment, financing, design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of transmission assets.

It will be executed under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route, with Dilip Buildcon holding 100% equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) and acting as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP). The project follows a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, with a 35-year concession period from commercial operation.

Construction and commissioning are expected to be completed within 24 months of the effective date. The EPC value of the project is estimated at Rs 1,850 crore. RECPDCL acted as the bid process coordinator on behalf of the government of Karnataka. Dilip Buildcon confirmed that the contract does not involve related party transactions, and its promoters have no stake in the awarding entity. Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2,137.90 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.