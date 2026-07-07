Dilip Buildcon said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 160.20 crore from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC).

The order is for the construction of a diversion road from 4.700 km to 11.500 km of the DudukaGopalpurToparia Road in Sundargarh district, Odisha, on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The project involves the construction of a six-lane diversion road with service roads and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at Rs 160.20 crore, excluding GST.

Dilip Buildcon further clarified that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also stated that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.