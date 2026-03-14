Dilip Buildcon said it has secured a domestic order from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) for the construction of a diversion road on the Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia stretch in Sundargarh district.

The project involves construction of a six-lane road with service lanes between km 4/700 and 11/500 under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

The contract, awarded on a general contract (L1) basis, is to be executed over 18 months and is valued at Rs 160.20 crore, excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon added that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.