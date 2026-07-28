Dilip Buildcon bags water infrastructure project from Govt. of Chhattisgarh

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Water Resources Department, Government of Chhattisgarh. The project entails the construction of Sikasar to Kodar Reservoir Link Canal (Pipeline) under Pairy Project Scheme including testing, trials & run, commissioning and operation & Maintenance of the complete system for 5 (Five) Years after completion of the construction work. The project cost is Rs 2,524.32 crore.