Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 63.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.72% to Rs 2299.81 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 63.68% to Rs 62.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.72% to Rs 2299.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3096.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.23% to Rs 1302.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 640.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 8983.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11316.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.