Dilip Buildcon consortium wins bid for Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation project

DBL-RAMKY CONSORTIUM has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation (erstwhile known as Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation) on Hybrid annuity model. The project entails construction of feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha Bharatpur including all components with its O&M for a period of 20 years on Hybrid Annuity Model (ERCP-09-TF-8). The project cost is Rs 2952 crore.

