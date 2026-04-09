Dilip Buildcon emerges L1 bidder for Rs 268 crore project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon said it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for a Rs 268 crore project in Gujarat, tendered by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply, and Kalpasar Department.

The project, to be executed in a joint venture with RBL (DBL-RBL JV), involves designing and constructing the Ged barrage, along with protection and allied works, across the Sabarmati River between Hirpura barrage and Lakroda weir in the Sabarkantha district.

The contract will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, with a completion timeline of 24 months, the company said in an exchange filing. The scope of the project also includes operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years.

Dilip Buildcon clarified that the awarding authority is a domestic government entity and the project does not fall under related-party transactions. Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2,137.90 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.