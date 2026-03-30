Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 698-cr EPC order from Gujarat government

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.09% to Rs 391.50 after it has secured a contract worth Rs 698.49 crore from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

The project pertains to the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada river in Bharuch district on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract has been awarded under a letter of acceptance (LOA) and is to be executed within a period of 24 months, DBL added.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. The project also does not fall under related party transactions, it said. With this win, Dilip