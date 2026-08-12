Disa India consolidated net profit declines 18.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 87.16 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 18.87% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 87.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.16101.97 -15 OPM %14.4714.62 -PBDT15.7418.71 -16 PBT14.1817.54 -19 NP10.5813.04 -19
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