Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Disa India consolidated net profit declines 18.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Disa India consolidated net profit declines 18.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 87.16 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 18.87% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 87.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.16101.97 -15 OPM %14.4714.62 -PBDT15.7418.71 -16 PBT14.1817.54 -19 NP10.5813.04 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 146.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Filmcity Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 119.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Next Story