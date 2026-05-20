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Disa India consolidated net profit rises 3.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 90.81 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 3.62% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 90.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.35% to Rs 53.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 425.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 390.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.81108.33 -16 425.10390.34 9 OPM %17.3817.00 -15.7315.36 - PBDT19.0523.18 -18 80.5978.94 2 PBT17.9822.00 -18 75.8974.14 2 NP13.1812.72 4 53.6250.42 6

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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