Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.5, up 9.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.34% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.5, up 9.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 14.91% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2143.65, up 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2019.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 591.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News