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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 286.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 286.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 19.29% to Rs 265.83 crore

Net Loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 286.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 94.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.29% to Rs 265.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 329.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales265.83329.36 -19 OPM %-40.8922.12 -PBDT-170.6813.47 PL PBT-286.30-91.81 -212 NP-286.30-94.53 -203

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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