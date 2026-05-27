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Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 303.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 243.07 crore

Net Loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 303.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 402.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 243.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 807.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 487.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.84% to Rs 1162.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1567.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales243.07343.66 -29 1162.611567.60 -26 OPM %-28.8128.32 --0.5933.75 - PBDT-127.5139.56 PL -247.30286.78 PL PBT-230.47-66.81 -245 -661.16-152.28 -334 NP-303.95-402.19 24 -807.36-487.66 -66

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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