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Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.730.03 2333 OPM %-13.70-266.67 -PBDT-0.10-0.08 -25 PBT-0.10-0.08 -25 NP-0.07-0.06 -17

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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