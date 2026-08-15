Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.29% to Rs 677.64 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 677.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 708.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.677.64708.058.8719.8741.15122.67-49.5341.32-57.8823.41

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