Dishman Carbogen gains after Swiss unit commissions 1,200 kWp solar facility

Dishman Carbogen Amcis added 2.91% to Rs 173.45 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary namely CARBOGEN AMCIS AG., has successfully commissioned a ground-mounted photovoltaic system at its Neuland site in Switzerland.

The new solar power plant, has installed capacity of 1,200 kWp, comprises a total of 2,448 photovoltaic modules installed on an area of approximately 6,200 square meters of the companys premises. This makes the plant one of the most efficient conventional ground-mounted systems in the Swiss Mittelland and brings its efficiency close to that of vertical alpine installations. Ground-mounted photovoltaic systems remain rare in Switzerland.

The project was carried out in collaboration with the companys energy and infrastructure partners IWB (Industrielle Werke Basel) and its subsidiary Planeco, which were responsible for the planning and implementation of the facility.

Stephan Fritschi, chief executive officer of CARBOGEN AMCIS, said, With the commissioning of this photovoltaic system, we are making a targeted investment in a sustainable and future-oriented energy supply for our site. The project is an important milestone on our path to consistently implementing our environmental goals, Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services. It provides a range of development and manufacturing solutions at locations in Europe, China and in India. On consolidated basis, net profit declined 49.55% to Rs 21.74 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 43.09 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 18.85% YoY to Rs 851.40 crore in Q4 FY26.